Fallen CMPD officer honored; cruiser draped with U.S. flag

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Officer Joshua Eyer’s cruiser was parked in front of the North Tryon Division draped in a U.S. flag the day after he was shot and killed in an ambush.

Officers and community members came to pay their respects on Tuesday, some of them wiping away tears.

Fallen officer memorial Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Officer Joshua Eyer was shot and killed on April 29, 2024, during a shootout at an east Charlotte home. A memorial at the North Division headquarters was set up to honor Eyer.

One of those community members was Connie Williams, who lives in nearby Hidden Valley.

Williams said officers from the North Tryon Division have played a pivotal role in her community, not just by making it a safer place to live, but also by forging lasting bonds with residents like herself.

“It was like they were part of my family, and so when they hurt, I hurt, and I just wanted to let them know how much I appreciate them,” Williams said. “Whenever I call, they’re always there. If there’s a need in the community, they’re always there. It’s never been a bother.”

On Tuesday, the North Tryon Division headquarters was closed. A note was posted on the front door to inform the community.

Officers from other divisions have stepped in to take on their calls while the officers and staff mourn their loss.

Three other law enforcement officers were also killed at the east Charlotte home. Four more were shot.









