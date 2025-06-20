Families still waiting for justice in Beatties Ford Road mass shooting

CHARLOTTE — Five years after a mass shooting on Beatties Ford Road in Charlotte, the case remains unsolved, leaving the families of the four victims still seeking closure.

On June 22, 2020, a mass shooting occurred during a block party on Beatties Ford Road, resulting in the deaths of Kelly Miller, Christopher Gleaton, Jamaa Cassell, and Dairyon Stevenson. Nine people were shot in total, with five surviving the attack.

“Unless you are a part of these 4 families that are going through this, you just don’t know the feeling,” said Kenneth Stevenson, father of victim Dairyon Stevenson.

Stevenson expressed disappointment over the lack of arrests, noting, “It’s very disappointing that no one has stepped forward and said anything or even considered the thoughts of the 4 families that were involved.”

Despite the ongoing pain, Stevenson tries not to let the lack of resolution consume him, stating, “I’ve had my times where there has been anger, there’s been sadness, but through it all, I’m grateful that I did have 31 years with my son.”

Community activist Gemini Boyd, who was present at the block party, described the chaos, saying, “I wasn’t out here two minutes and gunfire just went crazy; I heard like 100 shots in the next 30 seconds.”

Boyd believes that a lack of community trust in the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is a significant barrier to solving the case.

“The community doesn’t trust that CMPD can get it solved; you may have some people who know some things...but they don’t trust CMPD,” Boyd said.

Both Boyd and Stevenson have been deeply affected by the tragedy. Boyd reflects on it every time he drives down Beatties Ford Road, while Stevenson uses his experience to help others through the grieving process.

As the anniversary of the shooting approaches, the families of the victims continue to hope for justice and healing, even as the case remains unsolved.

The FBI is offering a reward of up to $30,000 in connection with this case.

