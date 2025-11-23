Family celebrates life of businessman who was killed in warehouse

CHARLOTTE — Two weeks ago businessman Thomas Barnes was brutally murdered in his warehouse.

Sunday his family held a small, private celebration of life service at the home of his brother.

Barnes was a prominent businessman whose contributions were acknowledged by former Mayor Pat McCrory.

When the 68-year-old died, he was in business with his wife.

Sunday was a difficult day for Lynn Baynard Benjamin as she comes to grip with his loss.

“25 years that, like, half of my lifetime that I been with Thomas,” Benjamin said. “And we were just close in a lot of things.”

The suspect in that case, Adam Mercado, is accused in a triple homicide, which includes Barnes and two other men in Monroe.

The family has made it clear, they do not want to see any deals cut in the case and they are pushing for the death penalty.

