Family, friends to attend vigil for bank employee killed in northwest Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — Family and friends will gather Wednesday night to remember Ina Lang, a mother of five who was shot and killed during her work break on Feb. 6.

Sam’on Andrew Smith, 22, was arrested after allegedly shooting Lang twice in the back at a Bank of America on Callabridge Court in northwest Charlotte.

Lang was a long-time employee of the bank branch where the shooting occurred.

Court documents state Smith pulled up in a vehicle and walked toward Lang before firing the shots as she was walking away. Investigators have found no indication that the suspect and victim knew each other.

Lang was 50 years old and a mother of five.

She was originally from Florida and had family members living both locally and in Florida.

Her family members stated they wish to focus on her life and memory rather than the circumstances of her death.

Friends and family members have described the fatal shooting as a senseless act of violence.

A small memorial has been established at the base of a tree near the bank branch.

Customers, friends and family have left flowers and personal items at the site to honor Lang’s years of service at the location.

The vigil for Lang is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. Her husband and several of her children are expected to speak during the remembrance.

VIDEO: Memorial grows for Charlotte bank employee killed in random shooting

