Family mourns Rock Hill father killed in hit-and-run

ROCK HILL, S.C. — A Rock Hill family is grieving after police say a driver ran a stop sign, hit a man on a motorcycle, and then ran from the scene. Officers say they quickly caught him, but for loved ones, nothing can undo the loss of LeRoy Canty.

“We just love him,” said Mona Lisa Raley, the victim’s aunt, on Monday. “He knew God. He loved his family, his children, his parents. He absolutely loved his grandparents.”

LeRoy Canty

Raley said her nephew took his son’s new motorcycle for a ride Saturday night.

The driver of a Mercedes, 42-year-old

Marshall Hart, 42, was driving a Mercedes on Crawford when he made a left turn in front of the Sazuki, causing the crash, police said.

“I just got off from work and just went to sleep I got a call from another person saying it was on social media,” said Raley.

Canton was in the road when they arrived and died from his injuries.

Hart ran from the scene, but officers, including K-9, tracked him down a few blocks away on Frank Street, police said.

Raley said she’s hurt but not bitter. She’s praying, even for the suspect.

“My prayer to that family and man is to know he can turn his life around,” she said. “Out of this something good can come out of it.”

Hart was arrested and charged with driving under suspension, operating an uninsured motor vehicle, and leaving the scene of an accident where death results.

Hart was still in the York County jail Monday. He was given a $75,0000 bond.

