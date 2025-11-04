Family searching for missing 16-year-old from Gastonia

GASTONIA, N.C. — A family in Gastonia is desperately seeking help to find a missing 16-year-old.

They said they have not spoken to Luis Tario in four days.

His family said he left several notes in the home claiming he was considering hurting himself.

Tario’s phone pinged on Union Road near Osceola Street, hours after he left home on Friday.

Gastonia police said they believe he is driving his sister’s car, which is a gray Nissan SUV with a North Carolina license plate that reads 3CH33RS.

Anyone with information regarding Tario’s whereabouts is asked to contact authorities.

