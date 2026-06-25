Family seeks justice after woman dies in Rowan County custody

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — Stacey Rogers died on June 22 after being transferred from the Rowan County Detention Center to Rowan Medical Center.

Now her family is waiting for answers on how she died while in custody, as the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office awaits a medical examiner’s report.

Rogers was arrested on drug charges earlier in June and entered the Rowan County Detention Center on June 9.

Six days later, on June 15, she was transported to Rowan Medical Center after experiencing seizure-like episodes while in detention.

The Sheriff’s Office has stated they are waiting for the medical examiner’s report regarding her death.

Rogers’ brother spoke with Channel 9’s Hannah Goetz on Thursday, expressing the family’s desire for clarity and justice.

He stated that the family was not informed of her hospitalization until the morning she died.

“We just want justice for my sister,” Rogers’ brother said.

He also explained that during her arrest, his mother had informed detectives that Rogers was heavily using drugs and needed help with detoxification.

Rogers’ brother emphasized the responsibility of correctional facilities.

“It’s the Rowan County Jail’s job responsibility to take care of their inmates because the inmates can’t take care of themselves,” he added.

Channel 9 has reached out to the Medical Examiner’s Office for more information and will provide updates as they become available.

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