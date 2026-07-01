Family still searching for answers 34 years after girl’s killing remains unsolved

BROOKFORD, N.C. — The Brookford Police Department has reopened the investigation into the death of 13-year-old Isis Denise “Dee Dee” Dawkins, whose remains were discovered in the Henry Fork River in Brookford in July 1992.

The cold case remained unsolved for 34 years, and her family continues its search for answers and justice.

Dawkins was last seen by her mother on July 3, 1992. Her remains were found in the river later that month. Police believe she was raped and killed, according to the department.

The case had gone cold for decades until the investigation was reopened in 2024.

Dawkins’ cousin, Kessiah Young, and Young’s wife, Stephanie Young, have been instrumental in advocating for the case, creating a tip line in hopes that new information will emerge.

Kessiah Young spoke about the lasting impact of the tragedy. “It just devastates your life,” Young said. “It’s like - it’s put you in shock. You can’t believe it; that this has happened.”

Kessiah Young emphasized the victim’s innocence, adding, “She was an innocent child. She did not deserve to be thrown away in a river like she was done.”

Kessiah Young’s wife, Stephanie Young, highlighted the family’s need for resolution. “We need some closure,” Stephanie Young said. “We need to know what happened to her, to some degree. I mean, we want to know why.”

The Brown Penn Recreation Center holds significant memories for Kessiah and Stephanie Young, as it was a place where Dee Dee Dawkins spent much of her time.

“This gym in particular is where Dee Dee played, where she laughed, where she competed,” Kessiah Young said.

Dee Dee Dawkins’ picture hangs on a banner inside the Hickory Rec Center, honoring her memory.

The family also hosts an annual “Dee Dee Dawkins Summer Basketball League” at the center to celebrate her love for the sport.

Kessiah Young believes Dee Dee’s spirit is still present, telling players, “I know she’s on the sidelines, maybe even on the court with some of the players saying, ‘Don’t give up, don’t give up, go back, do it again.’”

In 2023, Brookford Police Chief Willie Armstrong was accused of tampering with evidence related to the case.

Prosecutors alleged that he purposely left his cell phone behind in the home of a man he was interviewing to record him.

Chief Armstrong and his attorneys maintained that the incident was a mistake.

Armstrong stated that prosecutors offered him a plea deal every day of the trial, but he refused to accept it. Last month, a judge dismissed the charges against Chief Armstrong.

Kessiah Young affirmed her commitment to finding justice for her cousin. “Because Dee Dee’s life mattered,” Young said. “She existed here. She was somebody who was loved, and she was somebody who loved.”

The reopened investigation continues as the family seeks long-awaited answers. Anyone with information about this case can leave a tip here or call 828-383-4063.

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