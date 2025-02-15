Family still seeks answers in 1990 shooting death of Myers Park student

CHARLOTTE — The family of Antonie Harrison, an 18-year-old Myers Park student, has been seeking answers for his unsolved murder since he was shot and killed in 1990.

Antonie Harrison’s case is featured in the “Carolinas Unsolved” series, highlighting the family’s long-standing quest for justice and the emotional toll of not having closure for nearly 35 years.

“I lay every night and pray to God that one day that this nightmare will go away,” said his mother Shelley Harrison. “I pray that God will give me the answer to who hurt my son.”

In the video at the top of this webpage, the Harrison family remains hopeful for answers that could finally bring them peace.

“Come forward so that we can get some closure,” Harrison said. “It would mean the world to me, because I have to carry this each and every day that I have breath in my body. It hurts. It hurts.”

VIDEO: Victim’s family worried about how SBI probe could impact cold case investigation

Victim’s family worried about how SBI probe could impact cold case investigation

©2025 Cox Media Group