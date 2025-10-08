Family sues former Fusion Lounge owner after deadly 2023 shooting

CHARLOTTE — A family is suing a former bar owner after police said one of their security guards killed their loved one.

Jerome Planter was charged with murder in the death of La’Nard Gaddy in 2023.

Planter was working security at Fusion Lounge in southeast Charlotte when the lawsuit said he suddenly and without justification reached for a gun on Gaddy’s waistband.

According to the lawsuit, when Gaddy backed away, Planter shot him twice.

It also claims the bar owner should have known Planter had an extensive criminal history and hiring him was negligent, leading to Gaddy’s wrongful death.

Court records show the suit was filed in June, but officials are still trying to serve the owner with the paperwork.

Channel 9 also reached out to that bar owner but has not heard back.

The bar has since closed.

