Fashion brand picks SouthPark for first NC store

CHARLOTTE — Global fashion brand Reformation has started construction on a 1,455-square-foot-store at SouthPark Mall — its first in North Carolina. A spokesperson says that the store will open this year.

It will be located between David Yurman and Aritzia, which are on the upper level between the Center and Circle courts.

The Los Angeles-based lifestyle concept is built around sustainability. It combines vintage-inspired apparel with eco-friendly business practices, carrying everything from signature dresses in linen and silk to denim, tops, pants and skirts. There’s workwear, daytime and lounge apparel as well as options for special occasions. It also has a selection of shoes and bags.

Keep reading here.

WATCH: CMPD: Man arrested after driving car into SouthPark business complex

CMPD: Man arrested after driving car into SouthPark business complex

©2025 Cox Media Group