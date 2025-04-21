Local

Father sentenced in fentanyl death of 18-month-old in Gastonia

By Ken Lemon, wsoctv.com
By Ken Lemon, wsoctv.com

GASTONIA, N.C. — The father of a toddler who died from fentanyl poisoning pleaded guilty in a Gastonia court today.

Evan Linville’s daughter had 10 times the lethal level of fentanyl in her body when he died at their Gastonia apartment last year.

Police said Linville and his wife put the child’s body in a plastic tub to clean up the scene before calling paramedics.

He was sentenced to a minimum of 18 years in prison.

His wife, Tina Jones, pleaded guilty almost two weeks ago and got a similar sentence.

