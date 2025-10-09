FBI seeks tips in South Carolina State University shooting investigation

The FBI has set up a website for people to send in tips as agents investigate two shootings at South Carolina State University.

A 19-year-old Saluda, South Carolina, woman was killed at a student housing complex last weekend.

Another person was hurt in the second shooting.

They are expected to recover.

Authorities arrested Matthew Daniel McCoy, 18, was charged with pointing and presenting a firearm and carrying a weapon on school property.

