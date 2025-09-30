Federal funding cuts lead to layoffs at PBS NC

CHARLOTTE — PBS North Carolina has laid off 32 employees due to a $4.8 million budget shortfall caused by federal funding cuts, the Charlotte Business Journal reported.

CBJ says the layoffs affect multiple departments, including education and innovation teams, as the organization restructures to manage the financial impact.

PBS NC had 140 full-time employees before the cuts and has been forced to restructure due to Congress passing a rescissions bill in July that rolled back $9 billion in public media funding and foreign aid.

The network said the layoffs were in content and production, marketing and creative, engineering, education, development, and finance.

CEO David Crabtree also said that 16 vacant positions were eliminated.

In fiscal year 2024, PBS NC reported more than $29.6 million in total revenue, including more than $12 million from individual donors and $3 million from corporate funders.

Last week, Charlotte’s National Public Radio affiliate station — WFAE — announced it would leave its uptown space due to recent federal funding cuts and declining corporate support, leaving it with a nearly $1 million funding gap.

