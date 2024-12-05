FedEx to slash employees in NC after holidays

CHARLOTTE — FedEx is laying off hundreds of workers in Raleigh and Durham as part of a “reorganization.”
The shipping company notified the state of the planned cuts, effective in February, via a notice Dec. 3.
In two separate notices, Galen Steele, managing director of FedEx’s Piedmont District, told officials the layoffs are happening “due to a business reorganization.”
The impacted employees at both locations will be “provided the options to consider transfer to new locations, severance or a leave of absence during which they may pursue other positions with FedEx,” according to the notice.
