FEMA fraud: Woman accused of falsifying ownership of trailer destroyed by Helene

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — A woman from western North Carolina, Peggy Lee Cantrell, faces federal charges for falsifying information on her FEMA application, potentially leading to a 30-year prison sentence, ABC affiliate WLOS reported.

Cantrell applied for disaster assistance on Feb. 22, claiming her home in Marion was damaged by Hurricane Helene. She falsely asserted ownership of a residential trailer that was allegedly destroyed.

According to the indictment, Cantrell claimed she rented the property but owned the damaged residential trailer.

She submitted a handwritten letter on March 8, declaring the information true under penalty of perjury.

Cantrell claimed she purchased the mobile home in South Carolina for $8,500.

Authorities allege that Cantrell falsified a “Residential Property and Owner’s Association Disclosure Statement.” The indictment claims she never lived at, rented, or owned a residence at 193 Beaver Creek Road in Marion, and no home existed on the property when Helene struck.

For the 12 months prior to Hurricane Helene, Cantrell resided in Wake County, North Carolina.

On March 12, FEMA wired $30,631 to Green Dot Bank in California, and Cantrell withdrew $5,818 from the State Employees Credit Union in Marion.

Cantrell is charged with fraud in connection with major disaster or emergency benefits and aggravated identity theft, highlighting the serious legal consequences of falsifying disaster relief applications.

