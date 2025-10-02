Fentanyl and hydrocodone seized in Kershaw drug bust

KERSHAW, S.C. — James Cory Hunter and Jessica Elaine Vogel, both residents of Kershaw, have been charged with trafficking fentanyl following an investigation by the Lancaster County Multijurisdictional Narcotics Task Force.

From left: James Cory Hunter, Jessica Elaine Vogel, 42,

The investigation, which took place over August and September, involved controlled buys of suspected fentanyl from Hunter’s residence on Gold Mine Highway, deputies said.

On Sept. 26, law enforcement executed a search warrant at the property, resulting in the discovery of 13.4 grams of suspected fentanyl and hydrocodone in liquid form, along with digital scales.

“Task Force agents have been very active lately, and we appreciate information we get from the public that allows them to open investigations on particular people at specific locations,” said Lancaster County Sheriff Barry Faile. “Our objective is to shut down these drug houses, put people in jail who are selling drugs, and make these neighborhoods safe and clean for the people living in them.”

During the raid, Hunter and Vogel were detained without incident, and a third adult male present was not charged. Hunter faces multiple charges, including two counts of distribution of fentanyl, trafficking fentanyl, possession with intent to distribute hydrocodone, and possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance near a school or park.

Vogel was arrested on Sept. 30 at the same location. At the time of her arrest, she had suspected fentanyl in her pants pocket.

She is charged with trafficking fentanyl, possession with intent to distribute hydrocodone, possession of fentanyl, and possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance near a school or park.Both Hunter and Vogel were denied bond and remain in detention at the Lancaster County Detention Center.

