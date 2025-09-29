Kershaw drug bust yields large fentanyl and meth haul, one suspect still at large

LANCASTER, S.C. — Four people were arrested, and one is being sought, following a search warrant executed at a home on Winterwood Road in Kershaw on Wednesday, Sept. 24.

The Lancaster County Multijurisdictional Narcotics Task Force had previously conducted a controlled buy of suspected fentanyl from Billy Lee Sander, leading to charges of distribution of fentanyl and a warrant to search his property.

“We started getting complaints about this address and the people in and out of the property a while back,” said Sheriff Barry Faile.

During the search of the property and the car, agents found 8.2 grams of suspected fentanyl, 30.7 grams of suspected methamphetamine, 0.4 grams of suspected crack cocaine, 3.3 grams of suspected marijuana, and pills believed to be alprazolam, clonazepam, and gabapentin. They also found digital scales and a smoking pipe.

Christopher Merrell Whited, Holly Marie Faile, Christa Ann McNeil, and Kantara Charmine Sowell were the four people arrested and taken to the Lancaster County Detention Center.

Faile is charged with trafficking fentanyl grams, trafficking methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute alprazolam, and possession of gabapentin without a prescription. Bond was denied, and Faile remains in jail.

McNeil and Sowell are each charged on six warrants with possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, methamphetamine, crack cocaine, marijuana, alprazolam, and clonazepam, and on a seventh warrant with possession of gabapentin without a prescription. McNeil’s bond was set at $11,500, which she has not yet posted. Sowell’s bond was set at $10,000. Sowell posted bond Thursday and was released.

Whited is charged with trafficking fentanyl, trafficking methamphetamine, and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. His bond was denied, and he remains in jail. Sanders is wanted for the suspected fentanyl he sold earlier in September.

Sheriff Faile emphasized the importance of community involvement in resolving the case, urging anyone with information on Sanders’ whereabouts to contact the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office. Tips can be made anonymously.

