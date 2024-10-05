‘Find who did this’: Mother wants 14-year-old son’s killer is found soon

Family members are preparing to lay to rest a 14-year-old boy who was shot on Sept. 27 while walking to a park in Salisbury.

BJ Grier, who was a Southeast Middle School student, was walking on North Ellis Street when he was gunned down, police said.

“They don’t realize they took my heart, and I’m never going to be right,” said his mother, Nicole Beckham.

BJ Grier

She gave her son permission to go to the park to play basketball that night.

“Maybe 4 or 5 minutes, I heard three gunshots and I called my son and he didn’t answer,” Beckham said. “He didn’t answer the phone so I just waited around thinking maybe he was with his friends and that he would be home pretty soon.”

Beckham said that she and her son were close and that he really enjoyed school, especially history.

“He loved talking about presidents. At one time in his life, he wanted to be a president,” she said.

There have not been any arrests in the homicide investigation, police said.

“Call the police,” the mother said. “Give any type of information and let’s find who did this to my son.”

Beckham spends her days listening to her son’s recordings to hear his voice and look at his pictures wishing she could wake up from the nightmare.

BJ Grier and his mom, Nicole Beckham

“Just the thought of not being able to have him in my life and see him grow into a grown man,” she said. “He just started to get his little mustache. He didn’t deserve this. He was not a bad kid. He wasn’t in the streets.”

Grier’s family members do not understand why anyone would want to hurt him. Police have not shared much with them about their investigation but they are confident that the case will be solved.

Anyone with information regarding this shooting is asked to call Lt. Casper at 704-638-5333.

©2024 Cox Media Group