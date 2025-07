CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte Fire Department battled a two-alarm fire Thursday night.

It happened at a home on La Brea Drive near Beatties Ford Road.

A fire battalion chief told Channel 9 that the fire spread due to hoarder conditions inside the residence.

However, no one was hurt.

Fire crews said they are continuing to investigate the cause of the fire.

