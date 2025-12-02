Fire damages Raleigh Convention Center

RALEIGH, N.C. — Large flames were seen shooting from the roof of the Raleigh Convention Center Monday night.

Fortunately, there were no events going on at the time, and the few workers who were there made it out safely.

Raleigh Fire officials say 50 crews responded to the blaze.

While the cause is still under investigation, they’re calling it a “natural gas incident.”

Crews say there was only damage to the roof and no damage to the inside of the convention center.

An investigation is underway to determine how it started.

