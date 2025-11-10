Fire ravages west Charlotte home, investigation underway

CHARLOTTE — Fire forced a family from their west Charlotte home Sunday night.

The fire started around 10:30 p.m. on Kavan Hunter Drive off Moores Chapel Road, according to the Charlotte Fire Department.

Video from the scene shows extensive damage to the roof.

Fortunately, no one was hurt.

The fire department says it took 30 firefighters to get it under control.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

