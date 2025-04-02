SOUTH CAROLINA — A dog rescued from the South Carolina wildfires now has a new owner.

Emergency responders found her near an active fire line in March and named her Ember.

Greenville County Animal Care took care of Ember after she was rescued but employees said they couldn’t find her original family.

Now, a firefighter is stepping up to rescue the pup once again by adopting her.

Firefighter adopts dog rescued from SC wildfires (Greenville County Animal Care)

The firefighter who adopted Ember will be taking her to Oregon when the fires are over.

