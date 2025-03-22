Local

Firefighters battle house fire in north Charlotte

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
CHARLOTTE — Charlotte firefighters responded to a structure fire in north Charlotte on Saturday afternoon.

Engine 8 responded around 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, according to the Charlotte Fire Department.

The fire was controlled 14 minutes later, officials said.

No injuries to civilians or firefighters were reported. MEDIC responded to the scene, officials said, but no transports were required.

The Charlotte Fire Investigation Task Force is investigating the cause of the fire.

No further information has been provided at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

