Firefighters battle two alarm fire in northeast Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte firefighters responded to a call about a two-alarm fire at an apartment complex in northeast Charlotte on Sunday.

Crews responded to the fire at the 400 block of Michelle Linnea Drive around noon on Sunday.

Engine 35 is on scene and has command.

MEDIC also responded to the scene, but has not said if there are any injuries from the fire.

No further information has been provided at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

