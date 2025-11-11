Firefighters extinguish blaze after explosion in Kings Mountain

An explosion occurred on the back porch of a house on Southbrook Drive in Kings Mountain just before 7:15 a.m. Tuesday, prompting emergency response from local fire departments.

Tryonota Fire Department Engine 700 was the first to arrive on the scene and reported a working fire, initiating a working fire protocol. The fire was brought under control by 8:20 a.m., Emergency Management and Fire Services stated.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation by the Gaston County Office of Emergency Management and Fire Services. Authorities believe the fire to be accidental.

No injuries were reported.

The investigation into the cause of the explosion continues, as officials work to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.

