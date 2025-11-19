Fireworks, flags and crowds fill east Charlotte in protest

CHARLOTTE — An immigration crackdown is expanding from Charlotte to Raleigh, sparking protests on Central Avenue.

Dozens of protesters have gathered in response to enforcement operations, lining the street with signs and flags.

New video from the last 30 minutes shows a scene similar to last night’s, with people lighting off fireworks as horns honk in solidarity.

According to the latest update from the Department of Homeland Security, there have been 200 arrests across Charlotte.

The protests highlight the community’s reaction to the expanding immigration enforcement efforts, as tensions rise in the affected areas.

