First responders’ drone team keeps busy keeping community safe

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — First responders in Iredell County launched drones Wednesday night to ensure the fallout didn’t ignite a fire.

The technology gives them a birds-eye view almost immediately.

“We can launch a drone within 30 seconds,” said Nic Novelli, the chief drone pilot at Mooresville Fire-Rescue. “We can cover a lot of ground quickly.”

Novelli is one of the 20 drones at the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.

He said his team uses drones to look for unusual activity at community events, such as the town’s annual July 4th parade.

“We’re actually livestreaming that drone footage,” Novelli told Channel 9′s Erika Jackson on Wednesday night. “So that’s going back to our crime prevention. The police department is actually monitoring that and looking for any suspicious people.”

Novelli said his team helps other agencies, including the Mooresville Police Department and the sheriff’s office.

“The summer months are the busiest months on the lake, so, we’re just scanning for anybody that could be missing – kayakers, hikers,” he said.

Novelli said drones are vital tools for the community.

“Ultimately, it comes down to public safety and being transparent about it,” he said.

The Mooresville Fire-Rescue drone team has launched more than 400 flights in the last three months.

