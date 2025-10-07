Local

First responders to hold 3-day emergency training exercise at Carowinds

Fury 325, a roller coaster at Carowinds on the North Carolina/South Carolina border, at times hugs the ground, other times soars. The ride is 325 feet tall, making it the fifth tallest on Earth, and reaches speeds of 95 mph. TOM KELLEY/TKELLEY@AJC.COM
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

CHARLOTTE — First responders from nearly 50 agencies will take part in a three-day training exercise at Carowinds starting Tuesday.

The training starts at 7:30 a.m. and runs until 5 p.m. daily through Thursday, CMPD said in a release.

The training is part of the Charlotte Region Urban Area Safety Initiative, which allows agencies to prepare for real-world situations.

Police say there will be a heavy first responder presence in the area involving multiple marked and unmarked vehicles, a heavy uniformed and non-uniformed presence, and loud noises.

