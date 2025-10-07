First responders to hold 3-day emergency training exercise at Carowinds

CHARLOTTE — First responders from nearly 50 agencies will take part in a three-day training exercise at Carowinds starting Tuesday.

The training starts at 7:30 a.m. and runs until 5 p.m. daily through Thursday, CMPD said in a release.

The training is part of the Charlotte Region Urban Area Safety Initiative, which allows agencies to prepare for real-world situations.

Police say there will be a heavy first responder presence in the area involving multiple marked and unmarked vehicles, a heavy uniformed and non-uniformed presence, and loud noises.

