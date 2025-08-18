Flight attendants to protest at Charlotte-Douglas

CHARLOTTE — Flight attendants with PSA Airlines, which is owned by American Airlines, are planning a protest at Charlotte-Douglas International Airport on Monday.

Workers are fighting for better wages amid one of the busiest summer travel seasons to date. Unionized PSA flight attendants voted to strike after years of negotiations.

The demonstration is expected to start at 1:00 p.m.

