‘Floating on a cloud’: Charlotte mom wins $100K lottery jackpot

RALEIGH — Kimberly Campbell, a Charlotte resident and mother of five, likes to play Cash 5 every day and on Saturday her luck paid off with a $100,000 jackpot win, N.C. Education Lottery officials announced on Thursday.

“For the first 24 hours after I found out, I was floating on a cloud,” Campbell said.

She bought the ticket using Online Play.

“This came right on time for me,” Campbell said. “I’m really appreciative.”

Campbell said she feels great about her big win and another one might be on the way soon.

“Like Arnold Schwarzenegger said, ‘I’ll be back,’” she laughed.

After taxes, she took home $71,501.

She plans to put her winnings toward a down payment on a house.

The odds of matching numbers on all five balls are 1 in 962,598.

VIDEO: Gastonia dad wins lottery, uses winnings to buy family home

Gastonia dad wins lottery, uses winnings to buy family home

©2024 Cox Media Group