Food Lion parent adding 500+ jobs in NC

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — The parent company of Salisbury-based Food Lion has plans for an $860 million regional distribution hub in North Carolina that will create 505 jobs in eight years, Gov. Josh Stein announced on Wednesday.

Netherlands-based Ahold Delhaize, one of Europe’s largest food retail corporations and the largest in the eastern United States, plans to initially employ 120 people at the distribution center in southeastern Guilford County, at a site annexed into Burlington.

The distribution center will serve Ahold Delhaize’s grocery brands on the East Coast. Construction is set to start next year, with operations likely in 2029.

