NC governor announces $9.8M grants for rural job creation

CHARLOTTE — The North Carolina Rural Infrastructure Authority has approved over $9.8 million in grants to rural communities, aiming to create 758 jobs and attract more than $179 million in investments, Governor Josh Stein announced on Thursday.

The grants, distributed among 21 projects, are part of initiatives such as the Building Reuse Program and the Industrial Development Fund, officials said. These programs are designed to support infrastructure development, building renovation, and other improvements to bolster economic growth in rural areas.

“Investing in North Carolina’s rural communities brings more opportunity to every corner of the state,” said Governor Stein. “These recent grants create jobs, improve quality of life, and attract businesses that support rural development and help make our state stronger and more prosperous.”

The Building Reuse Program, which received 12 grant approvals, focuses on renovating vacant buildings and expanding facilities for existing businesses. Notable projects include MST Rebar Inc. in Bladen County, expected to create 83 jobs, and Eco King Solutions LLC in Graham County, projected to create 515 jobs.

The Industrial Development Fund – Utility Account approved five grants for infrastructure improvements in economically distressed counties. These projects aim to enhance public utilities and support new job creation through improved facilities, according to officials.

Additionally, the Rural Downtown Economic Development program awarded four grants to support downtown revitalization efforts, officials said. These include renovations of public buildings and infrastructure improvements to enhance community assets.

