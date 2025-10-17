Former Cedric Dean hotel tenant says she was required to give Medicaid information

CHARLOTTE — A former tenant of one of Cedric Dean’s properties says she was required to give her and her children’s Medicaid information in order to stay at his hotel.

Federal investigators say Dean and his workers improperly obtained Medicaid information from people seeking his help and billed Medicaid for services that weren’t provided.

No criminal charges have been filed against Dean but he is under investigation.

Feds are seeking to seize four of Dean’s homes, five of his vehicles and cash.

Charlotte resident Jysenya Jimenez says she was escaping a domestic violence situation and turned to Cedric Dean for help. He offered her and her kids a room in the former Baymont Inn in exchange for her and her children’s Medicaid information.

“They were just telling us, ‘Oh, we just need your Medicaid information, and they will this will cover your room. This will cover your stay,’” she said.

She regrets giving it to him. Federal investigators say he billed Medicaid for more than $14 million worth of services over nearly a year. They say he received nearly $9 million and used the money to enrich himself and buy houses and cars.

RELATED COVERAGE:

Jimenez wants to know if he profited off her pain

“I’m very troubled because it is like, what are you using my children’s information for?” She said. “What are you using my information for?”

She thinks her information was used improperly because she got a mysterious bill from Atrium Health for more than $500. She says she and her kids haven’t used that hospital system, lately.

As for her stay at the hotel, it wasn’t ideal. Not only did she have to give up her Medicaid information, she says Dean moved two other families into the room with her and her four children

“I went to him personally, and I said something, and he said, ‘oh well, this is a shelter like space, so this is what we need to do,’” she said.

In June, Dean shut down that hotel Jimenez was living in. Jimenez now has a safe home for her and her family to stay.

VIDEO: Charlotte activist at center of FBI raid

Charlotte activist at center of FBI raid

©2025 Cox Media Group