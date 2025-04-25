Local

Former chamber of commerce president charged with breach of trust

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
FILE - Handcuffs
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

PAGELAND, S.C. — A former president of the Pageland Chamber of Commerce was charged on Thursday, officials with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division stated.

ALSO READ: Man in custody after standoff, allegedly shooting at SC officers

Timothy Dewayne Griffin, 63, was charged with three counts of breach of trust with fraudulent intent with a value $10,000 or more.

Griffin is accused of wrongfully using money belonging to the Pageland Chamber of Commerce.

The alleged crimes happened from 2021 to 2023, according to an arrest warrant.

Griffin was booked into the Chesterfield County Detention Center.

The Pageland Police Department requested that SLED investigate the case.

VIDEO: Man arrested in connection with dog fighting ring near Pageland, sheriff says

Man arrested in connection with dog fighting ring near Pageland, sheriff says

 

0

Most Read