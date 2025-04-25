Former chamber of commerce president charged with breach of trust

PAGELAND, S.C. — A former president of the Pageland Chamber of Commerce was charged on Thursday, officials with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division stated.

Timothy Dewayne Griffin, 63, was charged with three counts of breach of trust with fraudulent intent with a value $10,000 or more.

Griffin is accused of wrongfully using money belonging to the Pageland Chamber of Commerce.

The alleged crimes happened from 2021 to 2023, according to an arrest warrant.

Griffin was booked into the Chesterfield County Detention Center.

The Pageland Police Department requested that SLED investigate the case.

