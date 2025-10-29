Former Charlotte Hornets player lists Lake Norman home

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — A former Charlotte Hornets player traded last year is selling his lakefront mansion in Mooresville.

P.J. Washington, now with the Dallas Mavericks, and wife Alisah listed their 8,887-square-foot home off Brawley School Road for $5.8 million on Oct. 24. The Lake Norman home was custom built in 2020 and sits on nearly an acre in The Pointe community, according to its listing.

The home is listed by Joe Carteret, a broker within eXp Realty’s luxury division. It represents the first property to list under eXp Realty’s newly launched Sports and Entertainment Division for high-profile clientele, Carteret said.

