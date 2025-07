RALEIGH — Former Congressman Wiley Nickel has announced he is suspending his campaign for North Carolina’s Senate seat and endorsing Roy Cooper for the position.

Nickel, a Democrat, represented Cary for one term in Congress before deciding to step back from the Senate race. His decision to support Cooper marks a significant shift in the Democratic primary landscape.

