Former employee accused of stealing $30K from Rock Hill church

ROCK HILL, S.C. — A former employee is accused of stealing $30,000 from a church in Rock Hill.

According to the Herald, police have charged Jennifer Farmer with breach of trust with fraudulent intent.

Arrest warrants said she used a credit card tied to Oakdale Baptist Church for personal benefits for years.

Farmer is also accused of deleting computer records to try and cover up the crime.

She could be facing up to 10 years in prison if convicted.

