Former jail could become Fort Mill’s first speakeasy

FORT MILL, S.C. — Fort Mill’s former jail may soon transform into the town’s first speakeasy, according to plans by David Martin, an attorney and state representative.

Martin purchased the historic jail, located at Confederate and Academy streets, in May for $3.2 million. He has confirmed his intention to develop a new drink spot at the 50-year-old site.

“My plan is to put some type of bar there,” said Martin. “I think Fort Mill really needs a high-end cocktail bar in the downtown area.”

Read more here.

WATCH: New jail program uses music to rehabilitate inmates in Meck County

New jail program uses music to rehabilitate inmates in Meck County

©2025 Cox Media Group