Former Plaza Midwood nail salon owner avoids prison in secret recording case

CHARLOTTE — A former Plaza Midwood nail salon owner will not go to prison after pleading guilty to preparing an obscene photograph.

Channel 9 told you last year that the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department accused Tiptoe Nail Salon owner Michael Tran of secretly recording a man having sex with Tran’s wife.

Police said he then threatened to post the videos online if the man didn’t pay him.

Under a plea deal with the Mecklenburg County District Attorney’s Office, Tran will be on supervised probation for two years.

Also, the videos he created will be destroyed, and he cannot contact the victim.

His wife is still facing prostitution charges.

