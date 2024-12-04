Former teacher pleads guilty to sexual exploitation of a minor

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. — A former coach and teacher at South Point High School in Belmont pleaded guilty to sexual exploitation charges after being arrested earlier this year.

Channel 9 previously reported on Kristopher Michael Kirtley’s arrest when he was accused of secret peeping and taking photos of students in his classroom. Kirtley was originally arrested in July, and more charges were filed against him in November.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office said Kirtley, 51, appeared in court on Tuesday and pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

Investigators said Kirtley sent and received explicit photos and videos of prepubescent females engaged in sexual activity. Detectives also allege that Kirtley took and attempted to take photos and videos of a minor for the purpose of sexual arousal and gratification.

The sheriff’s office says he was sentenced to two “25 to 90 months in prison suspended for 36 months of supervised probation with a 120-day split sentence.” Kirtley received credit for 120 days spent in jail.

Authorities said Kirtley was ordered to have no contact with minors under 18 years of age. He’ll also have to register as a sex offender for 30 years.

Channel 9 is asking the sheriff’s office if any charges are still pending judgment.

