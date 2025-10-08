Former Uptown Hooters space seeks new use

CHARLOTTE — New England Investment Partners is seeking a new tenant to occupy the former uptown Hooters building following its acquisition last week.

The Samford, Connecticut commercial real estate firm closed Oct. 1 on its $2.9 million acquisition of 5,820 square feet at 123 and 125 W. Trade streets. Atlanta-based Hooters, which previously occupied the entire space, closed abruptly last summer.

Jon Marcus, principal at NEIP, said the firm became interested in the property shortly after making its first local investment last December. It paid $32 million for a 32-story, 341,000-square-foot tower at 121 W. Trade St. that sits next door to the retail building.

“We kind of knew at that time that we were going to consider it as it was sitting there vacant,” he said. “We’d love to lease it up, and there’s some potential, but the key is finding a great operator.”

