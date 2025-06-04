Local

Fort Mill eyes construction pause as population booms nearly 50%

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
Fort Mill, South Carolina
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

FORT MILL, S.C. — A fast-growing town in York County is almost ready to put a pause on new home projects.

If finalized, the residential construction ban in Fort Mill would run through the end of this year.

The Census Bureau estimates Fort Mill’s population is up 48% since 2020.

According to the Herald, town councilmembers unanimously voted for the moratorium last month.

However, the final vote is expected on June 23.

