Fort Mill flooded in red, white, and blue for July 4th parade

FORT MILL, S.C. — People in Fort Mill showed off their patriotism by dressing Baxter Village in red, white, and blue for the town’s Independence Day celebration.

Over 150 floats participated in the annual parade. Channel 9′s Almiya White attended the parade and said she was all smiles and waves as people lined their chairs along Baxter Village to watch the Fourth of July parade.

“Everyone comes out with their cars and their Jeeps,” said one participant. “The kids throw candy and people just go wild. It’s fun.”

Some celebrated by decking out their cars, while others turned the holiday into a friendly dress-off competition.

“So we have a couple of 4th of July stickers, we gotta have free-flowing items,” said Brad McMillan. “It’s not just the color. It’s the depth and the texture.”

Dru Nowlin and his crew have been a part of the parade for eight years. This year, they brought the bubbles.

“We got the bubble machine that goes on through the whole thing that continues to shoot out loads of bubbles,” Nowlin said.

Fort Mill has a day full of activities in the downtown area.

