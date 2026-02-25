Fort Mill launches Traffic Enforcement Officer Program for school safety

FORT MILL, S.C. — The Town of Fort Mill launched a Traffic Enforcement Officer Program today in partnership with the Fort Mill School District to enhance student safety and manage traffic flow. The initiative, approved through a new Memorandum of Understanding, focuses on reducing congestion and preventing crashes in school zones.

Two sworn officers from the Fort Mill Police Department will be assigned exclusively to these duties during peak periods, including student arrival and dismissal. This program operates independently from the existing School Resource Officer program.

The program is designed to address roadway safety challenges as the community continues to expand.

Officers will be present during major school events in addition to daily peak traffic times. Local officials noted the program utilizes existing budgeted resources through intergovernmental cooperation to provide a proactive approach to public safety.

Mayor Guynn Savage emphasized that the program addresses the evolving traffic challenges in the area.

Savage noted that the initiative reinforces the relationship between local government and law enforcement.

“The safety of our children is a shared responsibility,” Savage said. “As Fort Mill continues to evolve, we must remain proactive in addressing traffic challenges around our schools. This program strengthens safety while reinforcing the strong collaboration between the Town, our Police Department and the School District.”

The Fort Mill School District is sharing the cost of the additional officers with the town. This partnership aims to allow school staff to focus on their primary roles while law enforcement handles traffic management. District officials stated that this ensures administrators and teachers can concentrate on student achievement.

Superintendent Gray Young stated that safety remains the top priority for the district. Young oversees the administration of the Fort Mill School District and worked with town leaders to develop the collaborative solution.

“Safety is our highest priority,” Young said. “This partnership allows us to enhance safety during arrival and dismissal while ensuring our administrators and teachers remain focused on instruction and student achievement. We are grateful for the Town’s partnership and collaborative spirit in developing a solution to address traffic safety.”

The Town of Fort Mill and the school district will continue to explore other traffic solutions while the Traffic Enforcement Officer Program is in effect.

