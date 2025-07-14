Fort Mill Town Council to review annexation request for Williams Reserve project

FORT MILL, S.C. — Mattamy Homes has submitted a request to annex a small piece of wooded property in Fort Mill, aiming to develop the Williams Reserve community with over 400 residences.

The proposed development on 1443 Williams Road includes 220 retirement facility units, 113 homes, and 80 townhomes, according to the Herald.

This annexation request will be reviewed by the town planning commission on July 15, with the Fort Mill Town Council making the final decision, tentatively set for September 22.

The Williams Reserve project is expected to be completed by 2029, according to a traffic impact study submitted to the town.

The site has been considered for residential development multiple times, including a previous proposal called Crossroads, which combined homes and senior living sites with commercial areas.

The small piece of land up for annexation is crucial as it provides access to a larger 25-acre site owned by the Hinson family partnership, who also own a significant tract at Williams and Fort Mill Parkway.

In addition to the Williams Reserve, the town planning commission will consider several other proposals.

Clear Springs Development has applied for a subdivision plat in the Paradise community, where the Fort Mill School District plans to build a new early childhood education center.

Harris Teeter is also seeking to modify its store design at Catawba Ridge Market.

The proposed Williams Reserve development represents a significant expansion in Fort Mill’s residential offerings, pending approval from local authorities.

The outcome of the annexation request and subsequent developments will shape the community’s growth trajectory in the coming years.

