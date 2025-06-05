Fosters needed after dozens of dogs were seized from a Charlotte property

CHARLOTTE — Animal Care and Control is hoping to find homes for dozens of dogs that were seized during an investigation at a Charlotte home on Thursday.

When ACC arrived on the property, they counted 54 pit bulls. Many were puppies and young dogs, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

Officers determined that three of the dogs did not belong to the property owner.

In total, 51 dogs were taken into the shelter. They have all been processed by the ACC and given vaccinations, according animal control.

After providing medical checks for each dog, the ones that pass the health and behavioral tests will be placed up for adoption as soon as possible.

Officials say this is an emergency situation, with the shelter already being close to capacity in the dog kennels.

They’re asking anyone who can foster the animals to contact them because of overcrowding issues in shelters.

It is unclear what led to the initial investigation and the discovery of all these animals.

