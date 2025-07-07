Friends, family respond to death of father and son in Monroe crash

MONROE, N.C. — Friends and family are mourning a father and son killed in a fiery crash in Union County Sunday afternoon.

Channel 9’s Gina Esposito spoke with the father’s coworkers who say they are saddened to return to work without him.

Tyson Foods employees placed a heart memorial at the site of where Wilson Broadway Junior crashed. They also held a prayer, led by Tyson’s Chaplain James Parker to remember Wilson Broadway Junior and his son Ja’miaz.

They said it was important to show support for their coworker and his family.

“He was a fantastic young man,” Parker said. “He had a sweet heart, he would call me Chap O.G., make me laugh.”

Monroe Police said Broadway was on Morgan Mill Road around 3 p.m. Sunday when he crashed.

Police say he was speeding, crossed over Franklin Street and hit a tree. The car flipped and caught fire, killing the father and son.

By the time first responders arrived, the car was already engulfed.

“It was very sad,” Julian Garrett, who lives near the crash site, said.

He said he doesn’t even let his own kids walk at the intersection.

“Speeding is a major problem on this whole street coming from both directions,” Garrett said.

He says neighbors have been calling for speed bumps, but Monroe Police said they conducted a month-long traffic study in the neighborhood last year, but results showed it didn’t meet the requirements.

For now, those who knew Wilson Broadway are in mourning for him and his son, who left a lasting impression on his father’s coworkers.

“Handsome, sweet, met me the first time and wanted to come with me,” Parker said. “His father said ‘Chap, it looks like you have another grandson.’”

Tyson Foods will use a grant to help Broadway’s family pay for his funeral. They’re also planning a balloon release to honor him and his son.

