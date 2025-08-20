FTC accuses LA Fitness of blocking membership cancellations, seeks refunds

CHARLOTTE — The Federal Trade Commission is accusing LA Fitness of making it hard for customers to end memberships.

The agency said tens of thousands of people reported that the gym put obstacles in their way.

The gym also allegedly trained staff members to deny cancellations made over the phone or via email.

The FTC is now demanding refunds for those customers.

Action 9 Attorney Jason Stoogenke reached out to LA Fitness for its response to the lawsuit. He’s waiting to hear back.

