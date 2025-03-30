‘Full support’: Hundreds gather for challenge to support those with lung disease, lung cancer

CHARLOTTE — The VUE in Uptown hosted the 12th annual Fight for Air Climb in support of the American Lung Association on Saturday morning.

Around 200 people gathered to climb the 883 steps, or 51 floors, of the tallest residential building in the Carolinas at 8:30 a.m.

One climber, John Lawrence, said the cause was important to him.

“I know a lot of people impacted by lung cancer,” he said. “I see its impacts every day. Anything I can do to help that community, I’m in full support.”

Organizers said the event was made for climbers of all types, from beginners to competitive climbers.

The event raised more than $100,000 for the American Lung Association, organizers said.

